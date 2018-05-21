Hundreds Give George H.W. Bush a Hero's Homecoming to Kennebunkport, Maine, After Wife’s Death

George H.W. Bush has returned to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, this time without his beloved wife of 73 years.

After his wife, Barbara Bush, died last month at 92, the former president was warmly greeted by the coastal town in Maine, where the Bush family has a compound.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets waving American flags as Bush, 93, waved out the window of his car on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s where he’s spent every summer except 1944,” Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, told the Press Herald. “The bonds run deep. He couldn’t be happier to be here. Maine is good for his soul.”

The former president’s son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, also shared a sweet photo of his father smiling with his arm out the window.

“My beloved dad is in Maine,” the younger Bush captioned the shot.

The 41st President waving to well wishers in Dock Square on arrival in Kennebunkport, ME today. (Photo Credit: Evan Sisley, Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/5EMJiuQn5Y — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

My beloved dad is in Maine. pic.twitter.com/fu6h8Xgg9U — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) May 20, 2018

Maine politicians also added their welcomes on social media.

“Welcome home to Kennebunkport, President Bush!” wrote Sen. Susan Collins on Twitter. “I always love visiting with you at Walker’s Point. It’s great to have you back in Maine.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree added, “We’re so happy you’re back for another Maine summer, @GeorgeHWBush!”

Welcome home to Kennebunkport, President Bush! I always love visiting with you at Walker’s Point. It’s great to have you back in Maine. https://t.co/NjdvdVFn9O pic.twitter.com/NsgEjJRAgW — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) May 21, 2018

We're so happy you're back for another Maine summer, @GeorgeHWBush! https://t.co/pMaZeqhkz2 — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) May 21, 2018

Bush spent nearly two weeks in the hospital following his wife’s funeral in Texas. Over the weekend he fulfilled a wish of theirs: seeing a performance of Hamilton.

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical,” Bush wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “properly attired in Hamilton socks” while being “surrounded by family and friends.”

“Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” he added, after praising the production’s “epic story and performance.”

McGrath previously told PEOPLE that before the former first lady died, she and her husband had been looking forward to seeing the show together during the touring production of Hamilton’s Houston run.

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical — properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

Before he took in the full show, the cast and crew of Hamilton brought “complete joy” to the grieving widower when they put on a private concert for Bush in his Houston office.

“History never sounded so powerful,” he tweeted.