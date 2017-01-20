George H.W. Bush Is In ‘Stable Condition’ But Remains in ICU – Where He’s Watching the Inauguration

Former President George H.W. Bush is breathing on his own and watching the inaugural events from afar after being hospitalized last Saturday.

According to a statement released by spokesperson Jim McGrath, Bush is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, and was extubated on Friday morning.

The former president, 92, is “breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen,” according to the statement.

“President Bush is comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together with Mrs. Bush, their son Neil and daughter-in-law Maria,” McGrath said.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush – who was also hospitalized this week after experiencing fatigue and coughing – “continues to feel better and is focusing on spending time with her husband.”

The 91-year-old was diagnosed with bronchitis, but was feeling “1,000% better” as of Thursday. She will remain in the hospital over the weekend as a “precaution.”

Former President Bush was initially rushed to the hospital last weekend after experiencing “shortness of breath.” Bush underwent a procedure to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” McGrath previously said.

On Thursday, McGrath said that Bush’s medical team was hopeful that he would be discharged from the ICU over the weekend.

Before attending the inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday, the couple’s eldest son, former President George W. Bush wrote on Facebook, “Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on.”

He added, “Thanks for your messages of love and support for Mother and Dad.”