George H.W. Bush’s Health Is Improving and He Might Head Home This Weekend

George H.W. Bush is on the mend.

The former president, 92, and his wife, Barbara, were forced to sit out President Donald Trump’s inauguration last week due to health issues. Bush was later admitted to the ICU, suffering from pneumonia, while Barbara, 91, was admitted for bronchitis.

Bush was released from the ICU on Monday, the same day the former first lady was discharged from the hospital entirely. Now, it seems the 41st president could be released from the hospital soon as well.

Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a new statement Wednesday, saying that Bush, though still in the hospital, is getting better.

“President Bush continues to improve as he recovers from pneumonia,” the statement read. “Despite a lingering cough, his lungs are clearing up, and he is working with physical therapists to build strength. At his current rate of recovery, President Bush’s physicians believe he could possibly go home over the weekend.”

He was first admitted on Jan. 15, while Barbara entered the hospital three days later. The couple celebrated their 72nd anniversary earlier this month.

George H.W. Bush sent letter to Trump on Jan. 10 stating he couldn't attend Inauguration: "We will be with you and the country in spirit." pic.twitter.com/zcoieQJmP6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2017

Shortly before their joint hospitalization, the couple made their apologies to Trump for missing his inauguration with a comedic letter.

He was previously hospitalized in 2015 after a fall at his home in Maine, and in 2014 for shortness of breath.