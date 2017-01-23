George H. W. Bush, 92, Moved from ICU as Wife Barbara Is Released from Hospital

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital, while her husband, former President George H. W. Bush, could be released from the same hospital as early as Friday, about a week after he was rushed to the facility for “shortness of breath.”

Doctors at the Texas hospital announced on Monday that the 92-year-old former president is recovering from pneumonia and has been removed from the intensive care unit and placed into regular care.

“He’s not your average 92-year-old,” Dr. Amy Mynderse said during a news conference. Dr. Clint Doerr described a Friday release for Bush as “optimistic,” but said he could possibly be discharged Friday or over the weekend.

Mrs. Bush, 91, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after being treated for bronchitis.

The former first lady’s release comes after she stayed an extra night in the hospital to be “closer to her husband,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

“Mrs. Bush was given the option of being discharged today, but has elected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital one more evening to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband,” McGrath said in a statement Sunday, adding that “doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital continue to be encouraged by President Bush’s improving health.”

McGrath also said that the former first couple — who have been married 72 years, the longest of any presidential couple in American history — want to “thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

Mynderse and Doerr said Mrs. Bush spent a majority of her hospital stay at her husband’s bedside in the ICU.

“They truly do have such an amazing love for each other,” Mynderse said. “And that really came across here.”

Doerr added: “They’re essentially therapy for each other.”

The former president was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15 while Mrs. Bush was admitted to the hospital days later — on Jan. 18 — as a “precaution.”

This is not the first health scare Bush has seen in recent years. The wheelchair-bound former president was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home, according to NBC. He was hospitalized in 2014 after experiencing a shortness of breath.

The former president suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. However, Bush hasn’t let his old age slow him down. For his 90th birthday, Bush went skydiving near his summer home in Maine.

The former first couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Although it was previously announced that the couple would be present when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ABC News reported that Bush sent a letter to Trump on Jan. 10 saying he would not be able to attend the inauguration due to health concerns.

The former president told Trump he would be with him and the country “in spirit.”

“I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know,” Bush wrote.