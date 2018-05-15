 'A Complete Joy': George H.W. Bush Enjoys Private Hamilton Concert in First Sighting Since Hospitalization

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following his beloved wife’s funeral, former President George H.W. Bush is back home with his family. And by that we mean both the Bush clan and his “HamFam” — the cast and crew of the hit musical Hamilton.

Bush, 93, who was released from Houston Methodist Hospital on May 4 after receiving treatment for an infection, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he recently enjoyed a private Hamilton concert in his Texas office.

“A complete joy to welcome the ‘HamFam’ — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget,” the former president tweeted. “History never sounded so powerful.”

George H.W. Bush (center) and the cast and crew of Hamilton George Bush/ Twitter

George H.W. Bush (right) and the cast and crew of Hamilton George Bush/ Twitter

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

Fans on Twitter were happy to see the 41st president looking well after his recent hospitalization and the death of his wife of 73 years, former First Lady Barbara Bush, at 92 on April 17.

Nice to see you up and well Mr. President. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 15, 2018

Good to see you looking so well Mr. President. I love that picture of you surrounded by such a fabulous group of people. 💗 — Patty💙UCLA💛 To Life 💙 (@ArgentinaPatito) May 15, 2018

We are happy to see you and you are in good health…❤🇸🇦🇺🇸 — 🇸🇦🌟K_S_A🌟 (@KSA2MI) May 15, 2018

Tuesday marked the first sighting of Bush since his wife’s funeral in College Station, Texas, on April 21. The cast of Hamilton performed for the former president before staging its touring show in downtown Houston, Houston ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

Bush was “broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” the former president’s longtime chief of staff Jean Becker said in in a statement shortly after Mrs. Bush’s death.

“He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth,” Becker said of the day Mrs. Bush passed away.

The former president was hospitalized on April 23, less than 24 hours after laying his wife to rest. At the time, he was in intensive care for “an infection that spread to his blood,” Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

McGrath later released a statement announcing Bush’s discharge from the hospital on May 4, saying, “His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home.”