George H.W. Bush, 92, Returns Home After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath announced in a statement.

“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” the statement added.

The 92-year-old was first admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 15, after experiencing “shortness of breath.” He was later admitted to the ICU to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” according to a previous statement from his office. His hospitalization forced him to sit out President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Bush’s wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital on Jan. 18 as a “precaution.” Doctors later said she was suffering from bronchitis. She was discharged from the hospital last Monday — though she stayed an extra night in the hospital to be “closer to her husband,” McGrath said in a statement at the time.

Also last Monday, the 41st president was released from the ICU and placed into regular care, where doctors said he was recovering nicely. “President Bush continues to improve as he recovers from pneumonia,” McGrath said Wednesday. “Despite a lingering cough, his lungs are clearing up, and he is working with physical therapists to build strength. At his current rate of recovery, President Bush’s physicians believe he could possibly go home over the weekend.”

McGrath said Friday that Bush was “eagerly anticipating going home over the weekend, Monday at the very latest.”

He also said that the former first couple — who have been married 72 years, the longest of any presidential couple in American history — wanted to “thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.” President Barack Obama had sent his well wishes to the Bushes, who celebrated their 72nd anniversary earlier this month.

Shortly before their joint hospitalization, the Bushes made their apologies to Trump for missing his inauguration with a comedic letter.

President Bush was previously hospitalized in 2015 after a fall at his home in Maine, and in 2014 for shortness of breath.