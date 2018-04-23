George H. W. Bush Hospitalized Less Than 24 Hours After Laying His Beloved Barbara to Rest

Less than one day after burying his wife, former president George H. W. Bush is in intensive care.

His spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday that Bush, 93, “was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.”

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updated as events warrant.”

The news comes just two days after former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday.

She was laid to rest by her large and loving family on Saturday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

It was an emotional day as Mrs. Bush’s husband of 73 years and her children, former President George W., Jeb, Dorothy, Neil and Marvin, said their final farewells at a funeral service for the family matriarch, who died at 92 last week.

Mrs. Bush also leaves behind her brother, Scott Pierce, 17 grandchildren — including George W. and Laura Bush’s twin daughters, Jenna and Barbara, who also attended the funeral along with their mother — and seven great-grandchildren.

“To honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy, for which she raised over $110 million over the course of over 30 years, @GeorgeHWBush will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today’s funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush,” according to Bush family spokesperson Jim McGrath, who tweeted the detail before the funeral.

Her service was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, and was attended by thousands of mourners who paid their respects to the Bush family patriarch. The service was attended by former presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as First Lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump did not attend, but sent his condolences last week in a statement, calling the matriarch of the political dynasty a “wonderful, wonderful person” and “a titan in American life.”

Before the funeral, Mrs. Bush’s body lay in repose on Friday at the church for members of the public who wanted to pay their respects.

The Office of George H. W. Bush confirmed Mrs. Bush’s death on Tuesday, saying in a statement, “A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92.”

The former president’s longtime chief of staff, Jean Becker, said he is “broken-hearted” over the loss of his wife of 73 years.

“So many of you are asking, ‘How is 41?’ He, of course, is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years,” Becker wrote in a statement on Tuesday night. “He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth.”

The statement continued, “Obviously, this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family. He is determined to be there for them as well. He appreciates all the well wishes and support.”