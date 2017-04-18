George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Till He ‘Regains His Strength’ From Mild Pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized over the Easter weekend with a “mild case” of pneumonia that has since resolved, his spokesman announced on Tuesday afternoon. But the 41st president is staying put at Houston Methodist Hospital “for further observation while he regains his strength,” according to a statement released by his office.

It was a persistent cough that sent Bush, 92, to the hospital on Good Friday. The cough, according to the statement, “prevented him from getting proper rest.”

Pneumonia was subsequently diagnosed and successfully treated. “President Bush is in very good spirits,” his office said.

Bush was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit in January for a bad bout of bronchitis and pneumonia. Then, within a week of being discharged, was on the field at Super Bowl LI to make the coin toss.

Earlier in April, former president Bill Clinton visited with Bush and his wife, Barbara, at their Houston home.

Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017

At that time, Bush spokesman Jim McGrath told PEOPLE: “President Bush recently declared that he wants to live to be 100, and being a goal oriented person I would never bet against him. He has rebounded nicely from his recent [January] hospitalization.”