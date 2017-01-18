Former President George H. W. Bush, 92, Hospitalized for ‘Shortness of Breath’

Former President George H. W. Bush was rushed to a Texas hospital on Saturday after experiencing “shortness of breath.”

Bush, 92, was in stable condition at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, according to KHOU.

His post-White House spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted out the news on Wednesday, noting that the former president has “responded very well to treatments.” He added: “Hope to have him out soon.”

.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

Bush’s office later released a statement, revealing that he was “being monitored as a precaution and is resting comfortably,” according to NBC News.

“He’s there. He’s fine and he’s doing really well,” Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle.

His wife Barbara and his son Neil have visited him in the hospital, KHOU reports. Becker told the station that officials expect Bush to return home in a few days.

This is not the first health scare Bush has seen in recent years. The wheelchair-bound, 92-year-old was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home, according to NBC. He was hospitalized in 2014 after experiencing a shortness of breath.

The former president suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. However, Bush hasn’t let his old age slow him down. For his 90th birthday, Bush went skydiving near his summer home in Maine.