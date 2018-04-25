George H.W. Bush Moves Out of Intensive Care as Friend Says Former President Is Doing 'Much Better'

George H. W. Bush was moved out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room on Wednesday and his former chief of staff, John Sununu, tells PEOPLE the 41st president is “doing much better.”

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted an update on Bush’s health after the former president was hospitalized less than 24 hours after laying his beloved wife, Barbara, to rest.

“President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days,” the statement reads. “He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.”

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

Bush, 93, seemed to be in higher spirits as well, as the statement quipped that he was more concerned about one of his favorite sports teams than his own health.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” the statement said.

Sununu tells PEOPLE the former president is “doing much better” and aiming to be at his family compound in Maine by the first week of May.

The former president’s latest health scare came after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died at 92 on April 17.

She was laid to rest by her large and loving family on Saturday on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Sununu says Bush “told me that the memorial service was exactly the way Barbara wanted it and in terms of himself he told me he was looking forward to coming to Maine.”