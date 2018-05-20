George H.W. Bush 'Finally' Catches Hamilton — a Goal He Shared with Late Wife Barbara

Although former President George H.W. Bush never got a chance to see the hit Broadway musical Hamilton with his wife Barbara Bush before she passed away last month, on Saturday he got a chance to catch the show with some of his loved ones.

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical,” Bush wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “properly attired in Hamilton socks while being “surrounded by family and friends.”

“Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” he added, after praising the production’s “epic story and performance.”

Days before Bush attended the show’s performance in Houston, the cast and crew put on a private performance for the former president in his office.

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical — properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

RELATED: George H.W. Bush Hoped to See Hamilton with His Wife; Today the Cast Treated Him to Private Concert

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath added that Bush loved “every minute of the three-hour show” and is heading to spend some time at his family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Just unbelievable he stayed for, and loved, every minute of the three-hour show. Next stop: Kennebunkport, Maine! https://t.co/s9xuo1iiMW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

McGrath previously told PEOPLE that before the former first lady died, she and her husband of 73 years had been looking forward to seeing the show together during the touring production of Hamilton’s Houston run.

While Mrs. Bush passed away before the couple were able to see the show together, the show’s cast and crew brought “complete joy” to the grieving widower — who spent nearly two weeks in the hospital following his beloved wife’s funeral — on Tuesday after treating him to a very special concert.

“A complete joy to welcome the ‘HamFam’ — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget,” the former president tweeted, alongside photographs taken in his office by Mark Burns. “History never sounded so powerful.”

A complete joy to welcome the “HamFam” — the cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical — to our Houston office for a special performance I will never forget. History never sounded so powerful. pic.twitter.com/dL224SkMKn — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 15, 2018

McGrath added that Bush “was so taken with this very special performance — and the cast — that he wants to try to go see the entire production before their Houston runs ends this coming Sunday.”

“After the performance, he declared it ‘powerful and wonderful’ — it definitely got a presidential seal of approval,” the spokesperson remarked. McGrath also added that while the president, who’s become known in recent years for his love of whimsical socks, didn’t own a pair of Hamilton socks “yet,” which was remedied by the time Saturday rolled around.

RELATED VIDEO: George H.W. Bush Held His Dying Wife’s Hand All Day Before She Passed Away: ‘He Is Broken-Hearted’

Providing a bit of an explanation for how the private performance came to be, McGrath said that “in the past, other blockbuster acts such as the cast of Jersey Boys have performed for the former president in his Houston office.”

Continuing, he said, “When Kenny Singer with Broadway Across America — working with the terrific Hamilton team — suggested that something like that could maybe be arranged with Hamilton, no one was more enthusiastic than the 41st president of the United States.”

Following the performance, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda described the opportunity an “honor.”