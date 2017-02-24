Transgender Teen Gavin Grimm Presses Bathroom Lawsuit Forward Before the Supreme Court

Gavin Grimm, a teenage boy at the center of a court battle over whether transgender youth may use the school bathroom of their choosing, is moving forward with his case before the Supreme Court.

In an interview with NBC News, the high school student said President Donald Trump‘s action “hurts.”

“It definitely hurts to hear your government saying that you’re not deserving of protections that you should have as a transgender student,” Grimm said.

Guidelines created during the Obama administration let students use the restroom that best matched their gender identity, according to The Washington Post.

Late Thursday, after those guidelines were revoked by President Trump’s administration, the Supreme Court asked attorneys for both sides to submit letters by next Wednesday on where the case should go from here, the Post reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out on Donald Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Rollback: ‘This Is a Disaster’

Grimm, 17, first came out as transgender to his parents in April 2014, while he was taking a home-schooling program. He is now challenging the Gloucester County School Board to allow him to use the boys’ restroom, under the argument that the school is violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and Title IX, which protects students against gender discrimination.

His case against the school board is scheduled for March 28 in Washington, D.C. for oral arguments.

Joshua Block, a lawyer with the ACLU, which represents Grimm, told The New York Times, “No one was in a rush to bring this case to the Supreme Court.”

“Gavin didn’t choose this fight; this fight happened to Gavin,” Block said. “But now that we are here, lives are at stake, and they are at stake in a way that is even more acute because you don’t have a federal government anymore to protect us.”

RELATED VIDEO: President Trump Is Rolling Back Guidelines That Protected Transgender Student

The president’s ruling drew praise from conservatives and backlash from liberals, although some Republicans have spoken out against the rollback.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is a Republican, mentioned Grimm in a video on Thursday after the reality star denounced Trump’s latest move that would lift federal protections for transgender students.

Jenner called out the bullies, calling them “sick” and saying transgender rights are more important than ever.

“As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case thanks to the courage of a very brave young man, Gavin Grimm,” Jenner said in the video. “Mr. President, we’ll see you in court.”

This isn’t the first time Grimm has been mentioned by a high profile figure. During the Grammy Awards this month, actress Laverne Cox urged viewers to “Google Gavin Grimm.”

“It was just very frustrating,” Grimm told NBC News. “I think that’s the main emotion that a lot of people felt. Because this guidance was in place, and it was positive, and now it’s rolled back. And a lot of people probably don’t see any necessity for that.”

“It doesn’t mean that the world is ending even though it might very well feel that way,” he continues. “It’s scary and you’re allowed to be afraid. But understand that people like the ACLU are still fighting tooth and nail every day and they will not stop doing that no matter what the administration comes out with and does.”