France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Speaks Her Mind: The French Will Soon ‘Know Exactly What I’m Doing’

Brigitte Macron, sensible, sincère et libre. Son premier entretien vendredi dans @ellefr #ellefrance #ellemagazine #brigittemacron #emmanuelmacron #frenchpresident A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

In her first major interview since becoming France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron says her husband’s only fault “is that he’s younger than me.”

The French President, 39, and his wife, 64, have been together since she was his high school drama coach. “If I hadn’t made that choice, my life would have passed me by,” she says in the September issue of Elle, which hit newsstands in Paris, Thursday morning.

“When I read things about our couple, I always have the feeling I’m reading someone else’s. Yet our story is so simple,” Macron continues.

Asked to explain the transition from candidate’s wife to First Lady, she reflects: “With Emmanuel, I’ve truly gotten used to the extraordinary things that happen to me that I always wonder what will be the next adventure. And it has been going on for twenty years.”

Macron also recalled the one and only evening she was “really disconcerted” during the campaign.

“The evening of the second election round. Many believed that after the first round we thought it was already won. Wrong. We never thought that,” she says. “Especially since I’m not for anticipation, for me, a thing exists only when it arrives, not before.”

One thing she may have to wait for, however, is the more formalized role of First Lady.

During his election campaign, President Macron promised his intention to institutionalize the role but is now facing resistance. Nevertheless, Madame Macron vowed to Elle that she would not take a salary and that her official schedule would be posted online “so that the French know exactly what I’m doing.”