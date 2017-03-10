Fox News Host to Mexican-Born Journalist Jorge Ramos: ‘You’re Whiter Than I Am’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Mexican-born journalist Jorge Ramos engaged in a heated debate about immigration on Carlson’s namesake TV show earlier this week, in which the host falsely claimed that Ramos is not Latino.

Univision anchor Ramos spoke out against Donald Trump‘s past statements about Mexican immigrants during a Wednesday appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, encouraging Carlson to be “tolerant” of the “multiracial country.”

“Let me just point out that you are white,” Carlson, 47, said. “Obviously, you’re whiter than I am. You’ve got blue eyes. So, I don’t know exactly what you mean by white or Latino.”

However, Ramos is not white. Born in Mexico City, Ramos is of Latin American descent. He moved to the U.S. in 1983, according to his website.

The debate did not end there, though.

Ramos condemned anti-immigration sentiments, saying those who support Trump “think that it is their country, that it is a white country. And they are absolutely wrong.”

“This is our country. It is yours. It is mine. It is ours,” Ramos began. “This is not a white country, this is not their country. It is ours.”

Carlson suggested that Americans have a right to be “concerned” about a “dramatic demographic change taking place” in the country.

“It doesn’t actually help an American citizen born here, making $40 grand a year, to have a bunch of people willing to work for $25 grand a year, move into his town,” Carlson said.

The host laughed when Ramos explained that Mexican immigrants “have a positive impact” on the country.