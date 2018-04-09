Fox News Airs Graphic Claiming It's America's Least-Trusted Cable News Network

Fox News aired a graphic calling itself the least-trusted news network on television — and it’s getting a lot of attention.

Based on a study from Monmouth University, the graphic states that Americans trust Fox News less than CNN and MSNBC. The researchers also claim that Americans trust the networks more than they trust President Donald Trump.

On Sunday’s episode of Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz interviewed pollster Frank Lutz about the impact of President Donald Trump‘s comments about fake news. When Kurtz mentioned a different poll from Monmouth University, someone in the control room put up the network trust study at the wrong time.

“This is not the graphic we’re looking for — hold off,” said Kurtz, 64, on live television.

A handful of news outlets reported on the moment, claiming that Fox mistakenly shared the study. But as video of the segment shows, the program later aired the network trust graphic during the right point in Kurtz and Lutz’s discussion.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Kurtz went after the outlets — including the Associated Press, which later corrected their story — on social media.

“I designed a segment in part around a Monmouth University poll that asked people about so-called ‘fake news’ as well as who they trusted more, President Trump or each of the three major cable news networks,” Kurtz wrote in part. “I found the latter comparison so striking that I told my staff to make that poll question into a graphic to be shown on the air. The whole point was to share it with viewers.”

Kurtz also argued that the AP created a “false impression by not mentioning that I called for the very same graphic shortly afterward.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Kurtz added, “I was disappointed when I saw the AP story because I thought the journalists there had higher standards than to just recycle online partisan garbage without asking for comment. But I do appreciate the correction.”