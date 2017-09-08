Former Presidents Obama, Clinton, Carter, Bush Snr. & Jr. Join Forces to Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey Relief

All five former U.S. presidents have come together in one video to raise money toward Hurricane Harvey relief.

In a video bound to stir emotions, former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush announced their “One America Appeal” to help victims.

“Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction — but it also brought out the best in humanity,” Clinton, 71, says.

“As former presidents we wanted to help out fellow Americans begin to recover,” Obama, 56, says.

“Our friends in Texas, including Presidents Bush ’41 and ’43, are doing just that,” Carter, 92, adds.

“People are hurting down here, but as one Texan put it, ‘We’ve got more love in Texas than water,'” George W. Bush, 71, says, with his father, George H.W. Bush adding, “We love you, Texas.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared the video on Twitter, writing, “The outpouring of support for Houston & communities along the Gulf Coast represents the best of who we are & what this country is about.”

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for George H.W., tweeted that the One America Appeal is “poised to help victims of #Irma too,” the Category 5 hurricane heads toward Florida.

Hurricane Irma rampaged across the Atlantic Ocean and into Caribbean islands early Wednesday. It destroyed 90 percent of the island of Barbuda and 95 percent of the French part of St. Martin.

The hurricane is predicted to hit Florida overnight Saturday into Sunday.

In Puerto Rico, 965,000 people are without power and at least 50,000 people are without water, The Guardian reports. Fourteen hospitals are relying on emergency generators.