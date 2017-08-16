Former Presidents George W. and George H.W. Bush, Military Leaders Speak Out After President Trump’s Botched Response to White Supremacists

Former presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush jointly condemned the bigotry of white nationalists one day after President Trump seemed to defend at least some in the crowd of white supremacists who led a violent weekend march through the college town of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The father-son duo called on the nation to “reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms” in the statement released through Jim McGrath, spokesman for the elder Bush.

“As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by the city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights,” the Bushes’ statement continued.

As protests, outrage and calls for Trump’s impeachment reverberated, the nation’s military leaders took the extraordinary step of also speaking out, albeit without directly challenging their commander in chief.

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley posted on Twitter Wednesday: “The Army doesn’t tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It’s against our Values and everything we’ve stood for since 1775.”

Milley’s tweet was followed by a post from Air Force Gen. Dave Golden, who wrote: “I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we’re always stronger together-it’s who we are as #Airmen.”

From the Marines: “No place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC. Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act,” tweeted commandant Gen. Robert Neller.

It was Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson who was the first of the military brass to speak out. He tweeted on Saturday, as the violence was still unfolding on cable news.

“Events in Charlottesville unacceptable and mustn’t be tolerated. @USNavy forever stands against intolerance and hatred,” Richardson wrote.

In response, some on Twitter posted their gratitude alongside photos of the military cemetery grave markers for fathers and grandfathers who died fighting Nazis in World War II.

“Thank you, sir. I’m just glad my father’s not here to witness this,” wrote one.

On Monday, officials with the 82nd Airborne Division tweeted : “Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy.”

When a Twitter user sent the division a photo of a man wearing a hat bearing the division’s emblem while giving what appeared to be a KKK salute.

Officials responded: “Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned.”

The crush of condemnation come just days after a pre-planned “Unite the Right” rally erupted into violence on Saturday as the white supremacist protesters clashed with counter-protesters who were demonstrating against the event. A 20-year-old man identified as James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of ramming his car into a group of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

In the wake of the violence, Trump did not lay blame on the white supremacists but said instead that “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.” After 48 hours of backlash, Trump attempted to change his tune on Monday, specifically naming the hate groups as he condemned racism.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said.

Those statements fell flat the following day as the president doubled down on his initial statements, blaming anti-white supremacist protesters for the violence and accusing what he dubbed an “alt-left” for the turmoil.