Former President Barack Obama has reportedly been called to serve jury duty next month, according to The Chicago Tribune.

On Friday, Chief Judge Tim Evans reportedly told county commissioners during a budget hearing that Obama had not only been called for jury duty in Cook County, but that he was also planning on serving it, according to the Tribune.

“He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Evans later told the newspaper.

“Obviously, we will make certain that he has all the accoutrements that accompany a former president,” Evans continued. “His safety will be uppermost in our minds.”

Last week, Obama joined forces with the four other living former United States presidents to host a relief concert to aid victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

The event, “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal,” was held at Texas A&M and featured performances by Sam Moore, Yolanda Evans, Lyle Lovett and a special guest appearance from Lady Gaga — and it apparently also featured a little comedy from George W. Bush.

After all five former presidents took the stage at the event, Bill Clinton stepped to the mic to deliver remarks. Meanwhile, behind him, the younger Bush made an unknown comment to Obama out of the corner of his mouth, prompting his predecessor to break into laughter.

Obama quickly stifled his laughter as Bush smiled and shot him a couple of sideways looks.

While Bush’s remark was sadly inaudible to the rest of us, Stephen Colbert stepped up to offer some guesses at what he said during Monday’s episode of The Late Show.

Cueing up a clip from the concert and doing his best Dubya impression, Colbert quipped, “Hey, were you born in Kenya?”

Another option: “Twenty bucks if you pants Clinton right now.”

Or perhaps Bush said, “Yo, real quick — where’s Puerto Rico?”