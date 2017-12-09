A former Fox News anchor claims President Donald Trump attempted to kiss her in 2005 or 2006 – which was just after he had married First Lady Melania Trump.

Juliet Huddy said the alleged incident took place in an elevator of Trump Tower after the two had lunch together.

Huddy, who now hosts a radio show on WABC Radio, revealed on Mornin’!!! with Bill Schulz on Thursday she rebuffed the real estate mogul.

“He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two,” she said, according to Page Six. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips.”

She continued, “I wasn’t offended. I was kind of like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Trump married Melania in January 2005. PEOPLE has reached out to the White House for comment.

Huddy did not realize Trump was married and just believed he was a single man making a move.

“At the time I was not offended by it, I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss… maybe he thought, ‘She’s been out to lunch with me and maybe she is interested,'” she added, according to Page Six’s report.

Huddy said she later met a friend and Trump invited them onto the set of The Apprentice, where “everything was copacetic after that.”

She added that she was “surprised he went for the lips” but that she did not feel threatened.

“He took me out to lunch to talk about maybe me doing something with The Apprentice. He used to watch Fox & Friends, the show I was hosting on the weekend,” Huddy said. “Whatever, everything was fine. It was a weird moment. He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

Page Six reported Trump joked about the incident when he appeared on Huddy’s Fox News morning show years later.

“Trump was a guest and he came on stage,” she explained. “He said, to the audience and producers, not on camera, ‘I tried hitting on her but she blew me off.’ He was laughing.”

Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it's true. And though I'm offended by his comments on 'other matters' – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz's show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix. — Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017

She continued, “Now that I have matured I think I would say, ‘Woah, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

Huddy confirmed her account of the story on the radio show was true on Twitter Friday, saying she was “offended” by some comments Trump has made on “other matters” but not by his kiss.

“Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “And though I’m offended by his comments on ‘other matters’ – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz‘s show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix.”