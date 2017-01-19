For Old Times’ Sake: The Obamas’ Best Moments in Pop Culture

From reading mean tweets to slow-jamming the news to belting out carpool karaoke, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama not only rode the zeitgeist of pop culture for their eight years in the White House — they mastered it.

As the president and first lady said in an interview with PEOPLE late last year, what looked like it came naturally for them was part of their communications strategy: “Early on, there was this notion that if you break traditions and do things a different way, that somehow the dignity of the office or the, the reverence in which this is held somehow is changed. And we never bought into that.

“Our theory has been that we don’t live in a monarchy. We think that the reverence we have for this place is based on the fact that it’s a democracy that, that involves everybody. And it includes high culture and popular culture. It includes people of every background, and peoples of every faith.”

Added Mrs. Obama: “It can’t always be a stuffy state dinner … Let’s breathe some life into this place!”

Boy, did they.