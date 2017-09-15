Floyd Mayweather Says Donald Trump’s Infamous ‘Locker Room’ Comments Are How ‘Real Men’ Talk

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Floyd Mayweather opened up about his friendship with President Donald Trump and defended the lewd comments that Trump made on an Access Hollywood tape in a private conversation with host Billy Bush.

On the tape, which was made public in October 2016 when Trump was a candidate for president, Trump brags about how his fame allowed him to interact with women. “Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything,” Trump said.

Trump then dismissed the vulgar remarks as “locker room talk” but many athletes fired back on Twitter and said that did not match their experiences in the locker room.

In the interview released this week, Mayweather, who has an extensive history of violence against women, said Trump’s comment are how a “real man” talks.

“People don’t like the truth,” Mayweather said. “He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—-. And?'”

“I feel people shy away from realness,” he added. “This man didn’t do nothing. Listen, if y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way. It ain’t like he went and robbed—he done his homework. He did what he had to do and he got there.”

Twitter, meanwhile, expressed outrage over the boxing champion’s explosive comments.

Because Misogyny comes in all colors Floyd Mayweather Defends Trump’s P*ssy Grab In Dumbest Speech Known To Man — TawNi (@TawniVixen4) September 15, 2017

Floyd Mayweather pled guilty to violently assaulting two women. He's not a "real man" nor is he capable of judging who is a "real man". — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 15, 2017

Floyd Mayweather the wrong guy to agree with Trump's locker room talk on being real men pic.twitter.com/6OvTlLdmbj — 🕊 (@AllPureSkill) September 14, 2017

Trump has previously attended Mayweather’s fights including the 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather met with Trump in New York City shortly after the 2016 presidential election and then reportedly attended the inauguration in January. Mayweather says that he can call Trump directly on his phone.

