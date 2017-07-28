Ex-Dolphins Cheerleader Who Is a Passionate Trump Supporter Divorces Democrat Husband Over Politics

So much for bipartisanship!

Former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg says she divorced her husband of nearly two years because he doesn’t support President Donald Trump.

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE from Florida public relations firm TransMedia Group — where Lynn currently works — she split from Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg because she “felt increasingly isolated in the marriage” as a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump.” Meanwhile, her ex-husband is a Democrat who served in the Florida Senate and is considering a run for U.S. Congress.

Details of the Aronbergs’ divorce settlement were included in the release, including that Lynn “is receiving about $100,000 worth of benefits in exchange for her signature on the dotted line,” in addition to a brand-new BMW and $40,000 cash.

Lynn told the Palm Beach Post that the release was not meant to include financial details – despite the fact that she is an executive vice president at TransMedia.

According to the newspaper, Lynn said the press release did feature the only joint statement she and Dave had agreed on: “After much consideration over the past few months, we’ve decided to respectfully and amicably part ways and end our marriage. We are, however, dedicated to remaining close friends. We kindly ask for your support in preserving our privacy as we start to navigate this new chapter in our lives.”

In a February interview with local blog Gossip Extra – the same day Lynn filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences – the ex-cheerleader elaborated on the Trump issue.

Lynn, 37, claimed that Dave’s supporters were questioning the 46-year-old over her Republican ties, explaining, “[He] has been getting calls from supporters, like union people or far left types. One actually told him to ‘keep your woman in line.’ ”

“So what, if I like Ivanka Trump or a conservative issue on social media?” she said. “So what if I invite Melania to be in my book group?”

Lynn – who also has a dog named Ivanka, complete with her own Instagram account – asserted to Gossip Extra, “I’m my own person. I’ve got a successful business. I’ve got my own opinion. I’m a lifelong Republican.”

Aronberg, who also owns Lynn Aronberg Public Relations in West Palm Beach, has occasionally dined with the president and First Lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago and at other gala events, according to her bio.

Trump wasn’t the only factor in the split, said Lynn, also revealing that she wanted to have children soon, while Dave did not.

Lynn didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.