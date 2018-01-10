Two Florida Senators Confess to Extramarital Affair That Crossed Party Lines  

Two Florida state senators from opposite sides of the aisle have confessed to having an extramarital affair with each other.

Sen. Anitere Flores, a Miami Republican, and Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon, a Miami Gardens Democrat — both of whom are married — went public with their affair on Tuesday after a website posted footage from a hidden camera that purportedly showed the two entering and leaving an apartment rented by Braynon, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Braynon and Flores released a joint statement on their relationship on Tuesday.

“As this 2018 session of the Florida Legislature gets underway, we do not want gossip and rumors to distract from the important business of the people,” they said.

“That’s why we are issuing this brief statement to acknowledge that our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret,” the statement continued. “We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God. We ask everyone else to respect and provide our families the privacy that they deserve as we move past this to focus on the important work ahead.”

The statement came shortly after the website floresbraynonaffair.com posted two videos from April that appeared to show Flores walking into Braynon’s apartment in Tallahassee and then leaving days later, carrying an item of clothing on a hanger, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

It is unclear who supplied the video but The Tampa Bay Times reported that floresbraynonaffair.com “gave the impression that it was the work of a private investigator.”