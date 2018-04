Barbara Bush: See the Former First Lady and Family Matriarch's Extraordinary Life in Pictures

While George was away at war, Bush studied at Smith College in Massachusetts, though she dropped out by the time he returned to the United States on leave in early 1945. It was during this leave that they wed at the First Presbyterian Church in her hometown of Rye. She was 19 years old at the time. George did not go back overseas, but instead was stationed at naval bases around the country. Bush followed her new husband to these appointments, which took the couple to states including Michigan and Maine, foreshadowing a future that would involve plenty of moves.