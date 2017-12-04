Fired Trump Campaign Aide Dishes on President’s Screaming Fits and Junk-Food Habits in New Book

Corey Lewandowski may not have survived the 2016 presidential race as Donald Trump’s campaign manager — but he did live to tell the tale.

Lewandowski, who was fired by then-candidate Trump in June 2016, and David Bossie, another ex-top aide, have written a new book, Let Trump Be Trump, in which they chronicle the businessman’s rocky path to the presidency — screaming fits and all.

In the book, Lewandowski and Bossie recall how Trump regularly subjected top aides to ­expletive-filled tirades in which they got their “face ripped off.”

“Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place,” the authors wrote. “His wrath is never intended as any personal offense, but sometimes it can be hard not to take it that way. The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces.”

The authors said they “both had moments where they wanted to parachute off Trump Force One,” but added that they quickly got used to it, reported The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book, due out Tuesday.

Lewandowski recalls one time when he was so sick that he fell asleep on a plane, only to be awakened by Trump, who said, “Corey, if you can’t take it, we’ll get somebody else.”

“The cut was deep, but it was only one of a thousand,” Lewandowski wrote.

Despite the criticism of Trump’s temper tantrums, Lewandowski’s portrait of his former boss is largely an admiring one, according to the Post. If anyone takes a beating in the book, it’s Lewandowski’s rival, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whom Lewandowski still blames for his ousting.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The book also describes Trump’s boundless cravings for fast food, including one McDonald’s dinner order of “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” the authors wrote.

The cupboards on Trump’s plane were also stocked with Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels and many packages of Oreos because Trump, a well-known germaphobe, refused to eat from a previously opened package.

The authors noted that “the orchestrating and timing of Mr. Trump’s meals was as important as any other aspect of his march to the presidency.”