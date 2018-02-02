Late Cuban President Fidel Castro's Eldest Son Dead at 68 After Committing Suicide

Late Cuban President Fidel Castro’s eldest son, Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart, took his own life, according to local media outlets in Havana. He was 68.

Government website Cubadebate confirmed Díaz-Balart’s death on Thursday, and said the nuclear scientist had been receiving treatment as he had been in a “deeply depressed state.”

Díaz-Balart’s treatment had “initially required a hospitalization regimen and then continued with outpatient follow-up.”

Castro, the communist revolutionary and politician, died of natural causes in November 2016 at age 90. He was a father of nine.

Díaz-Balart, who was nicknamed Little Fidel and Fidelito as he looked so much like his father, was born in 1949 and was the only child of Castro and his first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart, during their marriage from 1948–55.

Fidel Castro and his son Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart in 1959

In 1954, Díaz-Balart was involved in a dramatic custody dispute at five years old when his mother took him with her to the U.S. Díaz-Balart was able to return to Cuba five years later following the 1959 revolution.

Díaz-Balart studied in the former Soviet Union as a nuclear physicist and worked as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.

Díaz-Balart’s cousin, Mario Díaz-Balart, is a Republican congressman in Florida and an outspoken critic of the Cuban government. Cousin Lincoln Díaz-Balart was a former U.S. congressman.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).