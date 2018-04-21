George H.W. Bush, Barack & Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and More Attend Barbara Bush's Funeral

George W. Bush wheels his father George H.W. Bush into the funeral, which was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston on Saturday.

The elder Bush was also present in the church on Friday to keep his late wife company as thousands of members of the public lined up to pay their respects.

In his first public statement since Mrs. Bush’s passing, the former president said through his spokesman, Jim McGrath, on Wednesday: “I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact.”

“But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,” Bush, 93, continued. “We have faith she is heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”