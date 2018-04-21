George H.W. Bush, Barack & Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and More Attend Barbara Bush's Funeral

Family and friends gathered at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston to pay their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday at 92

Maria Pasquini
April 21, 2018 02:09 PM
<p><a href="http://people.com/tag/george-w-bush">George W. Bush</a> wheels his father <a href="http://people.com/tag/george-h-w-bush">George H.W. Bush</a> into the funeral, which was held at St. Martin&rsquo;s Episcopal Church in Houston on Saturday.&nbsp;</p> <p>The elder Bush was also present in the church on Friday to keep<a href="http://people.com/politics/barbara-bush-lies-in-repose-houston/">&nbsp;his late wife company</a>&nbsp;as thousands of members of the public lined up to pay their respects.</p> <p>In his first public statement since Mrs. Bush&rsquo;s passing, the former president said through his spokesman, Jim McGrath, on Wednesday: &ldquo;I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact.&#8221;</p> <p>&ldquo;But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,&rdquo; Bush, 93, continued. &ldquo;We have faith she is heaven, and we know life will go on &mdash; as she would have it. <a href="http://people.com/politics/george-h-w-bush-first-statement-wife-barbara-death-cross-bushes-off-worry-list/">So cross the Bushes off your worry list</a>.&rdquo;</p>
George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush

George W. Bush wheels his father George H.W. Bush into the funeral, which was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston on Saturday. 

The elder Bush was also present in the church on Friday to keep his late wife company as thousands of members of the public lined up to pay their respects.

In his first public statement since Mrs. Bush’s passing, the former president said through his spokesman, Jim McGrath, on Wednesday: “I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact.”

“But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,” Bush, 93, continued. “We have faith she is heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>Former President <a href="http://people.com/tag/barack-obama">Barack Obama</a> and his wife <a href="http://people.com/tag/michelle-obama">Michelle</a> walked into the church holding hands.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;We&rsquo;ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for <a href="http://people.com/politics/celebrities-react-barbara-bush-dead/">the generosity she showed to us</a> throughout our time in the White House, but we&rsquo;re even more grateful for the way she lived her life,&rdquo; Barack, 56, wrote on social media following the former first lady&#8217;s death.&nbsp;</p>
Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walked into the church holding hands. 

“We’ll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life,” Barack, 56, wrote on social media following the former first lady’s death. 

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p><a href="http://people.com/tag/melania-trump">Melania Trump</a> attended&nbsp;the Bush matriarch&rsquo;s funeral <a href="http://people.com/politics/donald-trump-skip-barbara-bush-funeral/">without her husband</a>, <a href="http://people.com/tag/donald-trump">President Donald Trump</a>.&nbsp;</p> <p>According to a statement released by the White House and&nbsp;<a href="http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMP_BUSH?SITE=AP&amp;SECTION=HOME&amp;TEMPLATE=DEFAULT">obtained by the Associated Press</a>&nbsp;on Thursday, the decision was made in order&nbsp;&ldquo;to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service.&#8221;</p>
Melania Trump

Melania Trump attended the Bush matriarch’s funeral without her husband, President Donald Trump

According to a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, the decision was made in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service.”

Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images
<p><a href="http://people.com/tag/bill-clinton">Bill Clinton</a> and <a href="http://people.com/tag/hillary-clinton">Hillary Clinton</a> also paid tribute to the late former first lady.&nbsp;</p> <p>On behalf of both himself and his wife, after Mrs. Bush passed away, Bill wrote on social media that &ldquo;<a href="http://people.com/politics/celebrities-react-barbara-bush-dead/">Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman</a>.&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;She had grit &amp; grace, brains &amp; beauty. She was fierce &amp; feisty in support of her family &amp; friends, her country &amp; her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory,&rdquo; he continued.&nbsp;</p>
Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to the late former first lady. 

On behalf of both himself and his wife, after Mrs. Bush passed away, Bill wrote on social media that “Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman.”

“She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory,” he continued. 

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>Billy Bush, whose father is George H.W. Bush&#8217;s brother, was also in attendance on Saturday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Billy Bush 

Billy Bush, whose father is George H.W. Bush’s brother, was also in attendance on Saturday.  

Scott Olson/Getty Images
<p><a href="http://people.com/tag/jenna-bush">Jenna Bush Hager</a>&nbsp;delivered a reading from the Bible during her grandmother&#8217;s funeral.</p> <p>She was joined by family members Noelle Lucila Bush, Marshall Lloyd Bush Rossi, Nancy LeBlond Sosa, Ashley Walker Bush and Georgia Grace Koch.</p>
Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager delivered a reading from the Bible during her grandmother’s funeral.

She was joined by family members Noelle Lucila Bush, Marshall Lloyd Bush Rossi, Nancy LeBlond Sosa, Ashley Walker Bush and Georgia Grace Koch.

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, also spoke during her grandmother&#8217;s funeral.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, also spoke during her grandmother’s funeral.  

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>At the funeral, Susan Baker shared a moving tribute to her friend.&nbsp;</p> <p>&ldquo;Bar taught us volumes about who our neightbors are and how to love them,&#8221; Baker said during the funeral.</p> <p>&#8220;Barbara&rsquo;s motivation to help other was never about herself, but about giving love and support to hose in need,&#8221; she continued.&nbsp;</p>
Susan Baker

At the funeral, Susan Baker shared a moving tribute to her friend. 

“Bar taught us volumes about who our neightbors are and how to love them,” Baker said during the funeral.

“Barbara’s motivation to help other was never about herself, but about giving love and support to hose in need,” she continued. 

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>Former Florida Governor <a href="http://people.com/tag/jeb-bush">Jeb Bush</a> delivered a moving eulogy for his late mother, describing her as the &#8220;best role model in the world.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;Barbara Bush filled our lives with laughter and joy,&#8221; he continued, adding that she showed her family &#8220;how to live a life with purpose and meaning.&#8221;</p>
Jeb Bush 

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush delivered a moving eulogy for his late mother, describing her as the “best role model in the world.” 

“Barbara Bush filled our lives with laughter and joy,” he continued, adding that she showed her family “how to live a life with purpose and meaning.”

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>Jeb gives his father a comforting kiss during the touching funeral.&nbsp;</p>
Jeb Bush and George H.W. Bush

Jeb gives his father a comforting kiss during the touching funeral. 

David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
<p>10 pallbearers, including her eight grandsons, enter the church with the casket holding the former first lady&nbsp;</p>
Pallbearers 

10 pallbearers, including her eight grandsons, enter the church with the casket holding the former first lady 

Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images
<p>Friends and family attend the invite-only funeral for former first lady</p>
Mourners Pay Tribute 

Friends and family attend the invite-only funeral for former first lady

Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images
