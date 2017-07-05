Ethel Kennedy Steps Out in Red, White and Blue at Hyannis Port’s Independence Day Parade

Ethel Kennedy took up the patriotic mantle her family is famous for on Tuesday at the Hyannis Port Independence Day Parade.

Kennedy, 89, was behind the wheel of a golf cart wearing a patriotic ensemble of white pants, a striped top with a red cardigan, as well as a blue scarf around her head. Her daughter Kerry sat beside her as they drove the short parade route.

In recent years, Kennedy and her golf cart have been a fixture at the parade as she spends every summer at her home in Hyannis Port. They followed a parade float that carried many of Kennedy’s grandchildren. The float, a truck driven by Ethel’s son Max, had a big fake cow’s head strapped to its grill.

Also traveling along the parade route was her son Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines, as well as her former sister-in-law, Joan Kennedy.