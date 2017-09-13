ESPN Scolds SportsCenter Anchor Who Called President Trump a White Supremacist

SportsCenter host Jemele Hill is facing criticism — including from her own network — after she called President Donald Trump a bigot and a white supremacist on Twitter Monday night.
ESPN tweeted out a statement on Tuesday afternoon calling Hill’s actions “inappropriate” and saying her comments don’t represent the network’s views.
“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Hill faced some backlash on Twitter after she declared Trump “unqualified and unfit to be president” and said he never would have been elected “if he were not white.”
While some critics accused Hill of being racist herself and called for her firing, others applauded her for speaking the truth and said it was “sad to see ESPN not backing Jemele.”
Athletes including Colin Kaepernick and Dwyane Wade have also rallied around Hill. After former NBA star and ESPN broadcaster Reggie Miller declared he was on “Team @jemelehill,” Wade tweeted, “Sign me up!”
Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who faced his own criticism for repeatedly kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality in the United States, also tweeted his support.
“We are with you @jemelehill,” he said.