People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Politics

ESPN: Announcer Robert Lee Was Pulled to Avoid ‘Social Hectoring and Trolling’

By

Posted on

RICHMOND, VA - AUGUST 23: A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, unveild in 1890, stands at the center of Lee Circle along Monument Avenue August 23, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission -- composed of academics, historians and community leaders --will include an examination of the removal or relocation of some or all of the city's Confederate statues, which depict Civil War Gens. Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Stonewall Jackson; President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis; and Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ESPN president John Skipper has explained that the decision to remove Robert Lee as an announcer from Tuesday night’s football game was not because network bosses were worried about offending people.

Skipper sent an internal memo on Wednesday night, later obtained by CNN, which said: “There was never any concern — by anyone, at any level — that Robert Lee’s name would offend anyone watching the Charlottesville game.

“Among our Charlotte production staff there was a question as to whether — in these divisive times — Robert’s assignment might create a distraction, or even worse, expose him to social hectoring and trolling.”

Lee was supposed to announce the University of Virginia’s home opener football game, but was switched to announce Youngstown State University pit against the University of Pittsburgh instead. The move comes after violence broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

One person died after being run over at the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The white nationalist groups were originally protesting plans to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Skipper added that Lee had some hesitation himself about announcing the Virginia game and opted for the Youngstown State/Pitt game when offered.

This article originally appeared on Time.com