All the Famous Faces Speaking Out About Equal Pay Day — Two First Daughters Included

It’s 2017 — but women still make just 80 cents to a man’s dollar.
And for some women, it’s even worse: While non-Hispanic white women make 83 centers for every dollar, Black women make just 66 cents, and Hispanic women even lower than that, at 60 cents, according to a 2016 study.
Since 1996, we’ve been recognizing this inequality with Equal Pay Day, April 4. The day is meant to mark how far into a year the average American woman would have to work to make what a male colleague made in the previous year.
And for Hollywood and Washington, it’s a day to speak out on the cause.
Several politicians sent out a tweet (or two, or three!) for Equal Pay Day, including California Senator Kamala Harris:
California Senator Dianne Feinstein:
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow:
First Daughter Ivanka Trump:
Alabama Representative Terri A. Sewell:
New York Senator Chuck Schumer:
And Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal:
Notable names outside of Washington tweeted about it, too. Like former first daughter Chelsea Clinton:
Actress Lynda Carter:
On #equalpayday we wear red to symbolize that women are still in the red because they still make 20% less than men. Today represents how far into the year women have to work to earn what men earned the year before. If change continues at the current pace it will take until 2059 for women to reach pay parity. Let's work together to change this.
Actress Emmy Rossum:
U.S. Women’s Soccer team player Christen Press:
Lean In author and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, whose #20PercentCounts campaign kicks off today as well, offering 20 percent discounts (or special offers) at various companies in 25 cities:
And Gina Rodriguez, via a video campaign:
“I didn’t realize the extreme pay gap in certain states,” she says in the clip. “I realized I wasn’t given this platform to stay quiet. And there’s always the conversation of, ‘Oh, is the pay gap because women work less because they’re moms?’ It’s like, ‘No, no, no, we’re talking about women that work just as much as men and get paid less.’ “