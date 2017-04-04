All the Famous Faces Speaking Out About Equal Pay Day — Two First Daughters Included

It’s 2017 — but women still make just 80 cents to a man’s dollar.

And for some women, it’s even worse: While non-Hispanic white women make 83 centers for every dollar, Black women make just 66 cents, and Hispanic women even lower than that, at 60 cents, according to a 2016 study.

Since 1996, we’ve been recognizing this inequality with Equal Pay Day, April 4. The day is meant to mark how far into a year the average American woman would have to work to make what a male colleague made in the previous year.

And for Hollywood and Washington, it’s a day to speak out on the cause.

Several politicians sent out a tweet (or two, or three!) for Equal Pay Day, including California Senator Kamala Harris:

In honor of #EqualPayDay. Here are a few infuriating facts about the wage gap: — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 4, 2017

Black women make only 63 cents for every dollar a white man makes. Latinas make just 54 cents on that same dollar. #EqualPayDay — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 4, 2017

Our country was founded on the principle of equality. Everyone should be paid equally regardless of gender. #EqualPayDay — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 4, 2017

California Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Women are the sole or co-breadwinners in two-thirds of American families. They deserve to be paid fairly. #EqualPayDay — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 4, 2017

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow:

On #EqualPayDay women finally catch up to what men earned last year doing the same job. Women deserve equal pay for equal work! — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) April 4, 2017

First Daughter Ivanka Trump:

#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap! https://t.co/CcwsoBXWdF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 4, 2017

Alabama Representative Terri A. Sewell:

New York Senator Chuck Schumer:

The #PayGap doesn't just impact women's take home pay—think about retirement, pensions, healthcare coverage & everything else! #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/Xqlk3w7ct5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 4, 2017

And Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal‏:

An the rate the pay gap has been closing since 1960, women wouldn't see pay equity with men until 2059. That's abhorrent. #EqualPayDay — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) April 4, 2017

Notable names outside of Washington tweeted about it, too. Like former first daughter Chelsea Clinton:

3 years ago, Obama introduced more protections for women in the workplace. Last week Trump removed them #EqualPayDay https://t.co/YKbDhVQEL5 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 4, 2017

Actress Lynda Carter:

On #equalpayday we wear red to symbolize that women are still in the red because they still make 20% less than men. Today represents how far into the year women have to work to earn what men earned the year before. If change continues at the current pace it will take until 2059 for women to reach pay parity. Let's work together to change this. A post shared by Lynda Carter Official (@reallyndacarter) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Actress Emmy Rossum:

Proud to stand alongside my sisters in the fight for equal pay. Every day should be #equalpayday. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 4, 2017

U.S. Women’s Soccer team player Christen Press:

Shout out to all the women out there working their butts off for less! 👩🏽‍🎤#equalpayday #ChangeTheGame — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) April 4, 2017

Lean In author and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, whose #20PercentCounts campaign kicks off today as well, offering 20 percent discounts (or special offers) at various companies in 25 cities:

And Gina Rodriguez, via a video campaign:

“I didn’t realize the extreme pay gap in certain states,” she says in the clip. “I realized I wasn’t given this platform to stay quiet. And there’s always the conversation of, ‘Oh, is the pay gap because women work less because they’re moms?’ It’s like, ‘No, no, no, we’re talking about women that work just as much as men and get paid less.’ “