Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox and More Speak Out on Trump’s Lift of Bathroom Protections for Trans Students

After President Donald Trump withdrew guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender rights on Wednesday, celebrities took to social media to sound off against the motion.

The protection, set by former President Barack Obama in May 2016, allowed students to choose which bathroom and locker room to use based on their gender identity. Gender identity, Obama’s administration said, is a civil rights and equality issue.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing Tuesday that Trump believes the issue should be left to the states to decide.

“I think that all you have to do is look at what the president’s view has been for a long time, that this is not something the federal government should be involved in, this is a states’ rights issue,” Spicer said.

In the wake of the announcement Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

The celebrated talk show host, who is married to Portia de Rossi, added, “For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights.”

Transgender actress Laverne Cox also voiced her opposition to the president’s decision, tweeting, “Ah I am with you in spirit,” in response to a tweet supporting Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen who is bringing the bathroom protections case to the Supreme Court. Cox also added the hashtag #StandwithGavin.

Other stars speaking out include Ellen Page, Brie Larson and Lance Bass.

“We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids,” Page said Wednesday.

Bass also made his feelings very clear, referring to Trump as an “a—hole” while posting about the news.

And Jackie Evancho, who performed the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration and has a transgender sister, shared her “disappointment” regarding the decision. She asked Trump to meet with her and her transgender sister to discuss trans rights.