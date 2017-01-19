Ellen DeGeneres Honors Barack Obama with Emotional Farewell Video: 'I Love Him, I Love Michelle'

— A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

In honor of President Barack Obama’s final day in office, Ellen DeGeneres took a moment out of Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show to pay tribute to him and First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I want to personally thank him for changing my life,” said DeGeneres. “I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife.”

She continued: “His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle.”

Then, DeGeneres showed a video compilation of her time with the Obamas over the years. The touching send-off featured everything from Barack’s first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2007 to Barack honoring DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November.

DeGeneres also generated a few more laughs by inserting herself into the audience at his final address, which you can also view below.