Doug Jones' Gay Son Gives VP Mike Pence the Side Eye as His Dad Is Sworn in as Alabama Senator

It’s a picture that speaks a thousand words.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence swore in Doug Jones as Alabama’s newest U.S. senator after his surprise victory last month over controversial candidate Roy Moore. Jones’ gay son, Carson Jones, stood by his father’s side for the historic moment, and gave the vice president — who has been outspoken about his anti-gay views — a withering look.

“#nocaptionneeded,” Carson Jones partially captioned the shot shared on his Instagram page, also hashtagging the image “#wemadeit.”

Carson Jones confirmed he’s gay to The Advocate last month shortly after his father’s election, which pitted Doug Jones against Roy Moore, who was accused by several women of making inappropriate advances toward them when they were teenagers and he was a lawyer in his 30s. Moore repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

“I am obviously thrilled with my dad’s victory,” Carson told The Advocate. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state!”

WATCH: Democratic Lawmakers Doug Jones of Alabama and Tina Smith of Minnesota Are Sworn Into The U.S. Senate

Pence has made headlines over the years for his views on homosexuality.

In 2006 he supported a constitutional amendment to define marriage as between a man and a woman, and in a speech declared that “societal collapse was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family,” per Time.

The conservative Christian has also reportedly said that being gay is a choice, and that barring gays and lesbians from marriage is not discrimination, but an enforcement of “God’s idea.”