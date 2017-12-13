Doug Jones’ victory during the Alabama Senate elections on Tuesday night caused many of his supporters to immediately celebrate the win on Twitter — including many of those who are Hollywood A-listers.

Jones became the first Democratic senator to represent Alabama in 20 years and also became the first Democrat to succeed in 2017’s Congressional special elections.

His opponent, Republican Roy Moore was embroiled in controversy after multiple women alleged he had pursued them for romantic and sexual relationships when they were only teenagers and he was in his thirties. Moore denied the allegations but lost the support of Senators who endorsed him.

Thank you ALABAMA!! — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

Several celebrities took to Twitter to express their joy, support, and relief over Jones’ victory, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Maria Shriver, Julianne Moore, Andy Cohen and Kerry Washington.

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones wins in Alabama. That’s big! Congrats Alabama. You sent a great message to the rest of the country. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 13, 2017

Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017

KEEP HOPE ALIVE!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 13, 2017

Alyssa Milano, who worked the polls for Jones’ campaign on Tuesday, also tweeted, writing, “Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity, Alabama. And thank you for fighting for what’s right, @GDouglasJones. And thank you to every volunteer who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and that worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity, Alabama. And thank you for fighting for what’s right, @GDouglasJones. And thank you to every volunteer who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and that worked tirelessly to make this happen. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

Trump also tweeted, half-heartedly congratulating Jones and writing, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Will & Grace star Debra Messing called the win a “Hanukkah Miracle!!!”

A Hanukkah Miracle!!! God bless Alabama & God Bless America. Tonight decency won. Humanity won. Hope lives. A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Harvey Weinstein accuser and actress Rose McGowan also tweeted, first calling Moore a “Loser” and then tweeting, “Alabama, survivors say thank you,” taking the time to thank the women who came forward with their stories of alleged sexual assault by Moore.

Alabama, survivors say thank you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 13, 2017

Thank you to you brave women that came forward and persevered at great peril. I send you strength and peace. Thank you to Doug Jones for stepping up for what’s right. #AlabamaSenate #ROSEARMY https://t.co/OfoBEzEaTx — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 13, 2017

One for the good guys (gals). Shout out to the brave Beverly Nelson. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) December 13, 2017

Several other Hollywood star tweeted as well, including John Legend, who tweeted, “Thank you, Alabama!” Broadway star Ben Platt also tweeted, cracking a joke while celebrating Jones’ victory, tweeting, “I BEEN JONESIN FOR SOME JUSTICE.”

Thank you, Alabama! — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 13, 2017

I BEEN JONESIN FOR SOME JUSTICE — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) December 13, 2017

NoMoore! Alabama, you rocked it! 🙌🏽 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 13, 2017

Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga, Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood and The View‘s co-host Meghan McCain also joined in on Twitter with their own comments.

Hallelujah. — Vera Farmiga (@VeraFarmiga) December 13, 2017

Well done, Alabama! — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 13, 2017

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Actress Jenny Slate tweeted three times about the win, first imagining how Trump must feel, then wishing Moore a “VERY happy Hanukkah” as a reference to his wife’s previous comment during a rally, “One of our attorneys is a Jew”, and also the fact the Jewish holiday had begun Tuesday also.

Imagine trumps dry mouth right now. Just angry dry cement & so much screaming inside that cannot come out bc of the saliva-cement that is inside his mouth — jenny slate (@jennyslate) December 13, 2017

But yeah anyway I’m wishing Roy Moore’s lawyer a very VERY happy Hanukkah. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) December 13, 2017

CNN Commentator Norm Eisen also tweeted, taking Jones’ win as a Hanukkah present.

How will Hannukah night two ever top this? Maybe if the next Mueller indictment is unsealed…. https://t.co/QLwTTazNEL — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 13, 2017

Jones could not contain his emotion onstage in front of a cheering crowd, saying, “I think I have been waiting all my life and now I just don’t know what the hell to say. I’m overwhelmed.”

“I just want to thank you for helping me achieve a lifelong dream of serving in the U.S. Senate,” he said. “As we approach this history… we have work to do. We have work to do in this state. To reach across to those who didn’t vote for us to reach common ground. Tonight is a night for rejoicing. As Dr. King liked to quote, ‘The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends toward justice.'”

“Thank you all,” Jones concluded. “I love you all.”