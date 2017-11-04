Former interim head of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile revealed that after Hillary Clinton fainted on Sept. 11, Brazile considered removing her from the ticket and tapping Joe Biden to take her place.

In Brazile’s forthcoming memoir Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House — which will be released on Tuesday — Brazile detailed why she thought about replacing Clinton, according to The Washington Post.

Partly it was because Brazile thought Clinton’s campaign was “anemic” and had “the odor of failure.” The Post pointed out Brazile said that whenever she was frustrated with Clinton’s aides, she would remind them that the DNC had the power to replace the nominee, should the nominee become disabled.

But after Clinton — who was later diagnosed with pneumonia — fainted during a Sept. 11 memorial service at Ground Zero in New York City, Brazile says she gave serious thought to replacing Clinton and her running mate Sen. Tim Kaine with Biden and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who she felt confident could defeat Donald Trump and appeal to working class voters.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Hillary Clinton Says She’s ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Pneumonia Diagnosis

And Brazile said that on Sept. 12 2016, she got a call from Biden’s chief of staff about setting up a time for the two to talk. “Gee, I wonder what he wanted to talk to me about?” Brazile wrote, according to the Washington Post. She said she was also contacted about setting up calls with other prominent Democrats, including Bernie Sanders.

“Again and again I thought about Joe Biden,” Brazile wrote according to the Washington Post, but added that “no matter my doubts and my fears about the election and Hillary as a candidate, I could not make good on that threat to replace her.”

“I thought of Hillary, and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them,” she added.