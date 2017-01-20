Donald Trump’s Twitter Header Used a Photo from Barack Obama’s 2009 Inauguration

Donald Trump took control of former president Barack Obama‘s popular @POTUS Twitter account on Friday, minutes after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. But even with the peaceful transition of social media power, there’s was still a part of Obama that remain on the account created under his administration.

While the avatar on the account was changed to a photo of Trump, 70, its initial header photo — featuring a crowd on the Washington Mall waving American flags while facing the White house — actually came from Obama’s 2009 Inauguration.

Minutes before the change, the account’s header was a photo taken at the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama — with Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia leading a honorary march with Rep. John Lewis.

A representative running the account must have noticed the error early on. About an hour after the switch, the photo was changed to a photo of the American flag.

Obama was the first president to use Twitter. In October, the White House released a digital transition plan to lay out the plan for transitioning his social accounts to the incoming president.

His previous tweets on the @POTUS handle were moved to @POTUS44, a newly created handle set up to make all of Obama’s previous messages accessible to the public. The National Archives and Records Administration also preserved Obama’s previous tweets in the same manner they do all other presidential records.

All of the account’s followers remained intact. The same thing happened with the Twitter accounts @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, and @VP — and the former administration accounts across Instagram, Facebook, Tumblr, YouTube and Medium.

Just because Obama is no longer running @POTUS doesn’t mean he won’t have Twitter presence. The 55-year-old will retain @BarackObama, which was run by his political operation.

Trump will also still have his @realDonaldTrump account, which he has long used as a place for his outspoken opinions. It’s unclear how the content on that account and the content on his @POTUS account will differ.