Here Are the 10 Donald Trump Tweets Americans Hate the Most  

A year-long poll revealed that Americans most dislike President Donald Trump’s tweets targeting reality TV hosts, Republican politicians, celebrities and the news media, while they most like tweets celebrating veterans, first responders and John McCain.

Over Trump’s first year, the polling outfit YouGov showed a representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults each of the previous day’s tweets from the president’s personal account, asking them to rate them from “terrible” to “great.” The results show that the Trump’s constant feuding is not wearing well among Democrats and independents, especially.

His most-disliked tweets include attacks on business mogul and reality TV rival Mark Cuban, “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski, Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, former FBI director James Comey, basketball apparel owner LaVar Ball, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and CNN.

The list was similar among Republicans, though they generally rated Trump’s tweets more highly across the board. In fact, the only Trump tweet with a negative numerical value among Republicans under the YouGov system was the one attacking Cuban.

Trump’s mostly highly-rated tweets among Republicans, Democrats and independents were also the least characteristic, tending towards the sort of safe and anodyne comments that his predecessors would have made praising the armed forces, commemorating the storming of Normandy, thanking first responders in Las Vegas and hurricanes Harvey and Irma and sending “thoughts and prayers” to the McCain family after a cancer diagnosis.

(Another measure of the unpopularity of Trump’s tweets — the ratio of replies to likes — also showed his attacking Brzezinski to be singularly unpopular, as was his criticism of Comey.)

Read More: Trump’s Tweets About Puerto Rico, Military Families Among Worst-Received

The survey shows what a lot of other polls have confirmed: Trump’s red-meat attacks on his political opponents may have worked in the context of a hard-fought campaign, but they are hurting public views on him now that he is in the Oval Office.

An October poll by Quinnipiac University found that a record-high 70% of respondents felt that Trump should stop tweeting from his personal account. Even among Republicans, 53% agreed he should quit Twitter.

Trump himself agreed during the 2016 campaign, saying at one point that he would “give it up” if he won. “We won’t tweet any more,” he said. “I don’t know. Not presidential.”

But in office, he backtracked on the pledge. By July, he was arguing that he has to use social media to get around the “Fake News Media.” The YouGov survey on that tweet shows the reason why he won’t quit.

I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

The results: 78% of Democrats and 56% of independents rated it “terrible” or “bad.” Among Republicans, only 14% felt the same way, while 51% thought it was 67% thought it was “good” or “great.”

Read More: Donald Trump’s Tweets Really Matter. These 27 Examples Prove It

Here’s the rundown of Trump’s least popular tweets among all respondents and the percentage of all respondents who found it “terrible” or “bad”:

Attacking Mark Cuban: 65%

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Attacking Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski: 63%

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Attacking Scarborough and Brzezinski again: 63%

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Attacking Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker: 60%

The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Attacking former FBI director James Comey: 59%

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Attacking LaVar Ball: 57%

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Attacking Arnold Schwarzenegger: 55%