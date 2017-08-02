President Donald Trump is finally revealing why he frequents his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club so often.

Trump, 71, reportedly told a group of members at the club that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.

A White House spokesperson later denied to the publication that the statement was said. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday for a two-week vacation at his Bedminster club.

Mark Knoller, a White House correspondent for CBS News, tweeted on Sunday that the president’s visit to his Sterling, Virginia golf club was his 36th to a Trump-owned golf club and 15th to the one in Virginia.

By my count, it's his 36th visit to one of his golf clubs, 15th time at the one in Sterling, VA – since taking office. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 30, 2017

Golf.com wrote the president is “often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him” and that he had hosted a cocktail reception and dinner in Bedminster last November during the same weekend he was interviewing candidates for his Cabinet.

Trump received criticism on social media for his comments regarding the White House, which began construction in October 1792 and did not open until 1800.

Chelsea Clinton tweeted her thanks to White House staff, commending them on their upkeep of a national treasure.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

Paul Begala, who served as President Bill Clinton‘s counselor, also tweeted remarks, writing, “If @realDonaldTrump truly thinks the White House is a ‘dump,’ many of us would chip in to pay for the Uhaul to take him back to Trump Tower.”

If @realDonaldTrump truly thinks the White House is a "dump," many of us would chip in to pay for the Uhaul to take him back to Trump Tower. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 1, 2017

Trump thinks the White House is a real dump. Well, many Americans think a human heap of garbage has taken up residence there. https://t.co/4sfIyJ3re4 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 1, 2017

"The White House is a dump" would've been a week-long scandal/PR crisis in the Obama admin, crowing out all talk of everything else. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 1, 2017

"The White House is a real dump," says a man with no taste — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 1, 2017

Despite what some say, the White House is definitely not "a dump." What a shameful thing to say, or even think. It belittles the honorable men and women who make the White House the exemplary historical place it is, opening its doors to thousands of people every day. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Pete Souza, President Barack Obama‘s former White House photographer, posted a photo of the White House on Instagram, writing,”Despite what some say, the White House is definitely not ‘a dump.’ What a shameful thing to say, or even think. It belittles the honorable men and women who make the White House the exemplary historical place it is, opening its doors to thousands of people every day.”