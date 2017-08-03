President Trump Says It’s ‘Totally Untrue’ That He Called The White House ‘a Dump’

President Donald Trump is denying he called the White House “a dump,” deeming the report “fake news.”
The 71-year-old Commander-in-Chief tweeted on Wednesday, slamming claims that he had said anything of the sort, writing, “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”
Trump reportedly told a group of members at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.
A White House spokesperson later denied to the publication that the statement was said. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday for a two-week vacation at his Bedminster club.
According to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, Trump has paid visits to his golf clubs 36 times since taking the oath of office.
As for his penchant for paying frequent visits to Trump-owned golf clubs or resorts, Golf.com wrote the president is “often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him.”
Trump received backlash for his comments on social media from political commentators, former White House photographers, and even Chelsea Clinton.