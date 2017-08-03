President Trump Says It’s ‘Totally Untrue’ That He Called The White House ‘a Dump’

President Donald Trump is denying he called the White House “a dump,” deeming the report “fake news.”

The 71-year-old Commander-in-Chief tweeted on Wednesday, slamming claims that he had said anything of the sort, writing, “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Trump reportedly told a group of members at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey that the reason he visited there so often was because “that White House is a real dump,” according to Golf.com.

A White House spokesperson later denied to the publication that the statement was said. Trump is scheduled to leave Thursday for a two-week vacation at his Bedminster club.

By my count, it's his 36th visit to one of his golf clubs, 15th time at the one in Sterling, VA – since taking office. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 30, 2017

According to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, Trump has paid visits to his golf clubs 36 times since taking the oath of office.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

Despite what some say, the White House is definitely not "a dump." What a shameful thing to say, or even think. It belittles the honorable men and women who make the White House the exemplary historical place it is, opening its doors to thousands of people every day. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

President Obama shows Canada PM Justin Trudeau the Lincoln Bedroom which has a signed copy of The Gettysburg Address, in a place that no American should ever call a "dump". A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

As for his penchant for paying frequent visits to Trump-owned golf clubs or resorts, Golf.com wrote the president is “often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him.”

Trump received backlash for his comments on social media from political commentators, former White House photographers, and even Chelsea Clinton.