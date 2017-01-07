Former Mexican President Says He Is Still Not Paying for Donald Trump's Wall

Former Mexican president Vicente Fox took to Twitter on Friday to clarify one particular issue for President-elect Donald Trump: He is not going to pay for any wall on the Mexican-American border.

The 74-year-old politician first tweeted about the issue in early 2016, when Trump, 70, proposed to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and make them pay for it.

Fox lashed out at the then-GOP frontrunner for his threats to block out Mexican immigrants in February 2016, saying, “I’m not going to pay for that f—ing wall. He should pay for it.”

In Thursday’s tweet, he reiterated his message, tweeting, “TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f—— wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

He continued tweeting, writing, “Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep.”

Fox’s tweets came in response to Trump’s own tweet on Thursday, clarifying that, although he had promised during his presidential campaign to make Mexico pay for the border wall, Americans will actually have to dole out the cash for it first — and wait for Mexico to reimburse them.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump appeared to be responding to headlines Thursday that his administration would seek taxpayer funding for the project, signaling to congressional Republican leaders that they could use the appropriations process to fund the wall.

Trump’s team and Republican leaders are reportedly asking Congress for new money that could put into effect a law that was signed by President George W. Bush in 2006. Though it was never implemented, the law had authorized the construction of a 700 mile-plus “physical barrier” on the southern border, CNN reported.

The appropriations process could begin as soon as April, according to House Republican officials who told CNN.

Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto said during Trump’s campaign that his country had no intention of paying for the wall. Trump said he and the Mexican president never discussed the matter during their Aug. 31 meeting.