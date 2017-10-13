It was a moment that should have made President Donald Trump realize, “Oh, it me.”

Trump was under fire Friday after saying he’d spoken with the president of the Virgin Islands — who, as many on Twitter were quick to point out, is actually Trump himself.

Trump was apparently referring to the Virgin Islands’ governor, Kenneth Mapp, when he told the crowd at Thursday’s Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., that he’d recently met with “the president of the Virgin Islands.”

The Virgin Islands is a U.S. island territory that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria after first being hit by Hurricane Irma.

“We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together,” Trump said, later adding, “The Virgin Islands and the president of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

Trump’s reference to Mapp as president was corrected to “governor” in the official White House transcript released after the speech.

Official White House transcript corrects Trump's reference to "president" of Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/5NrEy8RDnN — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 13, 2017

Energy Secretary Rick Perry suffered a similar gaffe on Thursday when he mistakenly referred to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, as a country during a House Energy and Commerce hearing.

His latest “oops” moment came as Rep. Kathy Castor pressed the former Texas governor about Trump administration efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure after Hurricane Maria.

“That is a country that already had its challenges before this storm,” Perry said.

“It’s America,” Castor, a Florida Democrat, shot back. “They’re American citizens, so it’s not a country.”

Perry then apologized. Earlier in the hearing, he correctly referred to Puerto Rico as a territory.

Can't wait for the summit between Trump's President of the Virgin Islands & Rick Perry's President of Puerto Rico. — John Weaver (@JWGOP) October 13, 2017

“Can’t wait for the summit between Trump’s President of the Virgin Islands & Rick Perry’s President of Puerto Rico,” he wrote.