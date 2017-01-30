Petition Calling for Ban on Trump’s State Visit to U.K. Hits 1 Million Signatures

Calls to cancel President Donald Trump’s state visit to to the United Kingdom rose from across the pond on Monday after a petition backed by members of Parliament and people across the U.K. reached more than 1 million signatures.

The petition says that if Trump is welcomed for the official state visit, it will be an “embarrassment” to his host, Queen Elizabeth.

The petition was started over the weekend, after news of the British invitation was made public during Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to the White House. No date has been confirmed for the actual visit.

But, as anger and dismay grew over Trump’s travel ban on refugees, the petition hit the 1 million mark at around 9.45 a.m. U.K. time. The petition says the President should be allowed to enter the country “in his capacity as head of the U.S. Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

The opposition Labour Party has called on the prime minister to cancel the visit. And with the signatures easily passing the 100,000 number needed to trigger a debate in Parliament, it is very possible that the debate will now take place.

Downing Street says that it will go ahead as planned as the invitation had been “issued and accepted,” the BBC reported.

Last year, well ahead of Trump’s successful election in November, there was another petition calling for him to be banned from the U.K. That was signed by more than 500,000 people and ended up being debated by members of Parliament.