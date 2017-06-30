President Trump Lashes Out at Morning Joe Hosts in New Twitter Tirade: 'Bad Show'

Donald Trump and his Twitter fingers are at it again.

As politicians, celebrities and concerned citizens alike are still reeling from Trump’s personal attack on Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, the embattled president has continued his Twitter tirade, slamming the talk show and co-host Joe Scarborough in a new tweet.

“Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in a long time,” Trump wrote on Friday morning. “FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

The comment came just hours after Brzezinski and co-host/fiancé Scarborough addressed Trump and his tweets on their morning show Friday — even delaying their planned July 4 vacation to speak on-air about the comments that were criticized by many fellow of Trump’s fellow Republicans.

Trump initially came fire under Thursday for a pair of tweets in which he insulted Brzezinski’s intelligence and claimed she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a New Year’s Eve meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

The engaged couple condemned Trump’s statements Friday morning, and opened up about their past experiences with the president, including a National Enquirer article he allegedly threatened to use to cast the pair in a negative light.

The political commentators alleged that “top White House staff members” told them that the publication was planning to write a negative story about them unless they “begged” Trump to have it spiked. The pair also addressed the story in a scaling op-ed publishing Friday in the Washington Post.

“Let me explain what they were threatening,” Brzezinski said on-air Friday, referring to National Enquirer officials. “They were calling my children. They were calling close friends and they were pinning the story on my ex-husband [Jim Hoffer] … I knew immediately that it was a lie and that they had nothing.”

Scarborough said that he received numerous calls from White House officials, begging him to call the president and offer an apology for the morning show’s coverage.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“The president is friends with the guy who runs the National Enquirer and they said, ‘If you call the president and you apologize for your coverage then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story,’ ” Scarborough recalled.

“I’m not gonna do it. The calls kept coming and kept coming and they were like, ‘Call! You need to call! Please call! Come on, Joe. Just pick up the phone and call [Trump].”

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Dylan Howard, Chief Content Officer & Vice President, American Media, Inc.​, the parent company of the National Enquirer, disputed the hosts’ claims in a statement to PEOPLE.

“At the beginning of June we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute,” the statement began.

“At no time did we threaten either Joe or Mika or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. we have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and Joe and Mika about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions.”