25 Times President Trump Called Out Brands and Businesses on Twitter

When President Donald Trump is displeased with a person, a brand, or another world leader, chances are, the world will know about it. And that’s thanks to his (very active) Twitter account, which he uses to fire off missives about everything from the latest actions of his administration to the day’s New York Times headline or CNN chyron.

And in Trump’s more heated Twitter moments, several companies have found themselves on the receiving end of an angry tweet, which can end up impacting all sorts of things, from their subscription numbers to their stock price. Here, a comprehensive list of all of the companies Trump has Twitter attacked — both before and after his election.

1. Amazon

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

2. American Airlines

The American-US Airways merger will create even worse service and much higher fares. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2013

3. Boeing

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

4. CNN

.@CNN is so disgusting in their bias, but they are having a hard time promoting Crooked Hillary in light of the new e-mail scandals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2016

5. CNN (again) and NBC

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

6. CNN (yet again) and MSNBC

Bad ratings @CNN & @MSNBC got scammed when they covered the anti-Trump Russia rally wall-to-wall. They probably knew it was Fake News but, because it was a rally against me, they pushed it hard anyway. Two really dishonest newscasters, but the public is wise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

7. Fox News

Wow, you are all correct about @FoxNews – totally biased and disgusting reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2016

8. The Oscars

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

9. Rexnord Corporation

Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

10. Nordstrom

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

11. General Motors

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

12. Toyota

Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

13. Goldman Sachs

Was there another loan that Ted Cruz FORGOT to file. Goldman Sachs owns him, he will do anything they demand. Not much of a reformer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2016

14. Microsoft

Wow, three top MICROSOFT investors want Bill Gates out as Chairman. Do not like job he is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2013

15. J.P. Morgan

If JP Morgan took their case through the courts for 15 years, nobody would be suing them—easy target. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2013

16. Macy’s

Good news, disloyal @Macys stock is in a total free fall. Don't shop there for Christmas! https://t.co/wpDDCWcLFD pic.twitter.com/vT3uGjiZ9B — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2015

17. Twitter, Google and Facebook

Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2016

18. New York magazine

@NYMag I hope everybody possible cancels their subscription to the failing, boring abd totally biased New York "Ragazine"-SAVE YOUR MONEY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2013

19. The New York Post

Wow, I have always liked the @nypost but they have really lied when they covered me in Iowa. Packed house, standing O, best speech! Sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2015

20. The New York Times

The reporting at the failing @nytimes gets worse and worse by the day. Fortunately, it is a dying newspaper. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2016

21. Procter & Gamble

Procter and Gamble is relocating its beauty headquarters from Cincinnati to Asia–what are we doing?! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2012

22. T-Mobile

.@JohnLegere @TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2015

23. The Wall Street Journal

.@WSJ is bad at math. The good news is, nobody cares what they say in their editorials anymore, especially me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2016

24. Amazon (again.)

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

25. Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

What company will be next? Only @realDonaldTrump knows.