25 Times President Trump Called Out Brands and Businesses on Twitter

When President Donald Trump is displeased with a person, a brand, or another world leader, chances are, the world will know about it. And that’s thanks to his (very active) Twitter account, which he uses to fire off missives about everything from the latest actions of his administration to the day’s New York Times headline or CNN chyron.
And in Trump’s more heated Twitter moments, several companies have found themselves on the receiving end of an angry tweet, which can end up impacting all sorts of things, from their subscription numbers to their stock price. Here, a comprehensive list of all of the companies Trump has Twitter attacked — both before and after his election.
1. Amazon
2. American Airlines
3. Boeing
4. CNN
5. CNN (again) and NBC
6. CNN (yet again) and MSNBC
7. Fox News
8. The Oscars
9. Rexnord Corporation
10. Nordstrom
11. General Motors
12. Toyota
13. Goldman Sachs
14. Microsoft
15. J.P. Morgan
16. Macy’s
17. Twitter, Google and Facebook
18. New York magazine
19. The New York Post
20. The New York Times
21. Procter & Gamble
22. T-Mobile
23. The Wall Street Journal
24. Amazon (again.)
25. Vanity Fair
What company will be next? Only @realDonaldTrump knows.