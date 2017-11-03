Twitter Admits an Employee Deleted Donald Trump’s Account on Their Final Day on the Job

A Twitter employee allegedly decided to leave the company with a bang.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account was shut down and the social media company has put the blame on by an employee who was working their last day.

For eleven minutes at 7 p.m. ET, people searching for the commander-in-chief’s Twitter account only encountered a bright blue page that read, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” The account has about 41.7 million Twitter followers.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Twitter’s Government and Elections team tweeted about the error, first blaming it on “human error,” then saying it was due to a rogue employee who used their last day at the company to delete the president’s account.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

“Earlier today @ realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” Twitter’s first tweet said. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

In a second tweet, the company said they were “conducting a full internal review” after realizing Trump’s blackout was caused by a Twitter customer support employee.

Several people shared their thoughts of the incident on Twitter.

Human Error 2020 https://t.co/vsApcJKN97 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 3, 2017

me hearing someone say donald trump's twitter account is down: pic.twitter.com/kE2CjsNycD — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) November 2, 2017

So is trump done on Twitter cause pic.twitter.com/hbRITB3xJU — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 2, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account. Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

We'll never forget the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) November 2, 2017

On Wednesday, the president was criticized for tweets about “extreme vetting” after the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear which vetting program Trump was referring to and White House officials had no comment when asked to explain.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was likely referring to the U.S. government’s vetting programs for foreign nationals, as opposed to his controversial travel ban, which applies to only seven Muslim-majority nations.