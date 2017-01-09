Donald Trump Tweets That ‘Media Is Fake’ After Meryl Streep Urges Press to Address ‘Every Outrage’

About an hour after Meryl Streep urged Americans to support a free press that will “safeguard the truth,” President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to once again dismiss the “dishonest media” as “fake.”

The esteemed actress delivered a passionate speech at the Golden Globes as she accepted the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday night, taking sharp aim at Trump without ever uttering his name.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hook in my heart not because it was good. It was ‑‑ there was nothing good about it, but it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said, referencing Trump’s mocking of disabled New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she also said before calling for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to protect journalists. “This brings me to the press. We need the principal press to hold power to account to call them on the carpet for every outrage.”

“That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedom in our Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists because we are going to need them going forward and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth,” she said in defense of the press.

Not long after, Trump took to Twitter to slam what he has repeatedly called the “dishonest media” for not reporting on his promised Mexican border wall in a way that satisfies him.

“Dishonest media says Mexico won’t be paying for the wall if they pay a little later so the wall can be built more quickly. Media is fake!” he tweeted around the same time the Globes wrapped up.

The president-elect is seemingly referring to the media’s coverage of his tweet last week in which he stated that “any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

Trump made the Mexican border wall one of his signature campaign issues, and repeatedly stated that Mexico would pay for the wall — although Mexican officials have unequivocally stated that the country has no intention of ever paying for it.

A number of Twitter users responded to Trump’s Sunday night tweet — and referenced Streep’s pointed jabs.

“Meryl Streep destroyed you. DESTROYYYYED YOU!” wrote one Twitter user, while another shared an image of Streep and wrote “Maybe he could take a lesson in class from her.”