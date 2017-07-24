Trump Pulls Moves From the Real Housewives 'Playbook' in Early Morning Tweet – Read Andy Cohen's Hilarious Take

Is the president gunning for top billing in a Real Housewives of Washington D.C. reboot?

After President Donald Trump kicked off another early morning Twitter session on Monday, Bravo host Andy Cohen jumped on social media to lampoon the commander in chief.

Just before 6 a.m. EST, Trump wrote, “Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!”

Of the president’s repeated “drain the swamp” credo, Cohen teased, “HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: keep repeating the same lines over and over and over ’til someone listens (See: Aviva, bookgate; Kim D, strippergate).”

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: keep repeating the same lines over and over and over til someone listens (See: Aviva, bookgate; Kim D, strippergate) https://t.co/zQOpBnTunX — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 24, 2017

Aviva Drescher was a former castmember on Real Housewives of New York City. “Bookgate” centered around Drescher’s claims that fellow castmate Carole Radziwill’s memoir was ghostwritten – a rumor that the journalist vehemently denied. Cohen’s other comparison referenced a feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over long-running rumors that the latter was once a stripper.

Cohen has previously compared the president to the stars of the hugely popular reality franchise, writing to Trump back in March, “Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The 49-year-old wasn’t the only one to slam Trump’s “sewer” tweet. Many took to the social media site to push back at the president’s pointing fingers. Wrote Dani Bostick, “You are right. If DC was a swamp before, you made it a sewer. Next stop: toxic waste dump.”

You are right. If DC was a swamp before, you made it a sewer. Next stop: toxic waste dump — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 24, 2017

Can someone tell POTUS "drain the swamp" refers to ethics problems not to folks who disagree with him? Not sure he knows he's using it wrong — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 24, 2017

It actually begins with you and then everyone associated with you. The free press is the only thing informing Americans. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 24, 2017

I have never once read a Trump tweet and thought, "you know, he makes a good point." — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) July 24, 2017

Trump’s latest series of tweets comes after the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer last week and as his son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner prepares for his closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday.