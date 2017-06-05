Donald Trump Triples Down on Travel Ban in Series of Early Morning Tweets

Following Sunday’s black-tie gala at Ford’s Theatre attended with First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump has tripled-down on calling for a travel ban from Muslim-majority countries in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack that left seven victims dead on Saturday.

In true Trump fashion, the president split with aides and the advocates of his law in the Justice Department in a series of tweets early Monday morning. He criticized the “watered down, politically correct version” submitted to the Supreme Court by the Department of Justice, rather than his original plan.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” he said.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” he continued. “The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

Trump received criticism after lashing out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Trump, 70, tweeted.

He added, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!”

The comment came from an interview Khan did with the BBC regarding the police action being taken after the attack.

“Londoners will see increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” Kahn said.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

In a tweet from Saturday night, Trump offered his support to Britain.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU,” he wrote. “GOD BLESS!”