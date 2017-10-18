Donald Trump Slammed After Allegedly Telling Fallen Soldier’s Pregnant Widow Her Husband ‘Knew What He Signed Up For’

President Donald Trump allegedly told the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens, Florida, that “he knew what he signed up for” as she was on her way to pick up his body at a ceremonial homecoming Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was one of four US special forces soldiers killed in Niger.

Myeshia Johnson was heading toward Miami International Airport with U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson when Trump called at about 4:45 p.m., just before the soldier’s body arrived, according to the Miami Herald.

Wilson, who overheard the call on speakerphone, said Trump’s call lasted only five minutes but left an impact with these words, “He knew what he signed up for… but when it happens it hurts anyway.”

“I think it’s so insensitive. It’s crazy. Why do you need to say that?” Wilson told the Herald. “You don’t say that to someone who lost family, the father, the breadwinner. You can say, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. He’s a hero.'”

Wilson continued, “I’m livid. [Johnson] can’t even have an open-coffin funeral because his body is so messed up.”

His widow is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which is due in January. They share a 2-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Just minutes after the call, the family were on the tarmac as the husband and father’s body arrived home.

Myeshia threw herself over her husband’s casket as she began to sob uncontrollably, according to Local 10 News. Their daughter stood by her mother, standing stoically and with her head held tall. Her baby brother was in the arms of a relative according to the outlet.

Local politicians, police officers and firefighters stood in silence, lining up to honor Johnson for his service. Local 10 News reports Johnson was a former Walmart employee who joined the 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He was killed in an ambush in Niger along with three other men on Oct. 4.

As news broke of Trump’s alleged response to the widow many took to Twitter to express their sadness and outrage.

One of those was television host Montel Williams who Tweeted: “There is a special place in hell for people like @ realDonaldTrump who disrespect the widow of a fallen hero.”

While she did not criticize him, Chelsea Clinton paid tribute to the fallen soldier and shared a GoFundMe page created to help pay for his children’s education.

“Mrs. Johnson, I cannot begin to imagine your loss. Your family & all who mourn Sgt. Johnson are in my prayers & those of countless Americans,” Clinton tweeted.

In a statement to multiple media outlets, a spokesman would not confirm or deny what the congresswoman said the president had told the Green Beret’s widow.

“The President’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private,” the White House spokesman said.

This incident comes after Trump claimed that his predecessor Barack Obama had never called the families of U.S. soldiers killed in the line of duty overseas.